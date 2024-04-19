GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

T-JUDA condemns Harish Rao’s criticism of raids on unqualified practitioners

April 19, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Former Health Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao.

Former Health Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T. Harish Rao. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has criticised recent remarks made by Siddipet MLA and former Health Minister T. Harish Rao during a televised question hour on April 17. They expressed deep concern over his statements regarding Telangana Government’s actions towards Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Paramedical Practitioners (PMPs), particularly his disapproval of the ongoing raids.

During the television programme, the minister stated, “While our Government focused on constructing flyovers, hospitals, medical colleges, and ensuring timely Aasara pensions, the current administration is conducting raids on RMP and PMPs.”

T-JUDAs said that they firmly support the actions taken by the Telangana government, specifically the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC) in conducting these raids. These measures are crucial in safeguarding the health and well-being of Telangana citizens from the risks posed by unqualified practitioners. It is imperative that the highest standards of healthcare are maintained and T-JUDA stands in solidarity with the Government’s efforts to uphold these standards and protect public health, they said.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.