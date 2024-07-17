ADVERTISEMENT

T-JUDA condemns CM’s response to demand for certificates of RMPs and PMPs

Published - July 17, 2024 03:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has condemned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on the training and certification of Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Paramedical Practitioners (PMPs), commonly referred to as quacks.

During a meeting with district collectors at the State secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister responded to demands for certifying RMPs and PMPs after training by directing officials to examine the situation and considering the feasibility of meeting these demands.

“Quacks pose a significant threat to public health and safety. Recent tragic incidents in Warangal and Parkal, where individuals died from medications prescribed by unqualified practitioners, underscore the urgent need to tackle this issue. The global rise in Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) is further aggravated by the misuse of antibiotics by these unqualified individuals,” T-JUDA stated.

The association has urged the Chief Minister to withdraw any support for unqualified practitioners and to enforce the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act. “Supporting quacks undermines the NMC framework, violates medical ethics, and erodes public trust in healthcare,” T-JUDA added.

