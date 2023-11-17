ADVERTISEMENT

T-Hub has emerged as a pivotal force in State’s startup ecosystem: Jayesh Ranjan

November 17, 2023 07:27 am | Updated 07:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Jayesh Ranjan

T-Hub has emerged as a pivotal force, playing a significant role in shaping the narrative of innovation and fostering growth within Telangana’s startup ecosystem, said IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking at the eighth foundation day celebrations of T-Hub, the world’s largest innovation hub located in Hyderabad, Mr. Ranjan emphasised that T-Hub serves as an exemplary model, showcasing how government engagement can drive substantial growth in the Information Technology sector.

Highlighting T-Hub’s national impact, Mr. Ranjan noted, “T-Hub has evolved into a learning hub not only for Telangana but for experts nationwide. On Thursday, we hosted 40 MLAs from Meghalaya and a delegation led by a minister from Punjab, who visited T-Hub to study its growth and success.”

On the occasion, T-Hub unveiled two flagship initiatives – T-Bridge and T-Scale. T-Bridge, the International Wing, is designed to facilitate global market access for startups. Meanwhile, T-Scale, developed in collaboration with Factoryal, introduces a growth maturity model. This model will guide 25 qualifying startups through a 12-month journey, ultimately preparing them for Series-A readiness.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub, expressed the organisation’s dedication to catalysing transformative change. He stated, “We reaffirm our commitment to weaving a narrative of collaboration, innovation, and an entrepreneurial spirit that defines Telangana’s remarkable ascent in the startup landscape.”

T-Hub has attracted a total investment of $3.5 billion in the startups it has nurtured. The hub has fuelled innovation through more than 600 corporate partnerships, facilitated 500 mentor connections, and engaged with over 3,000 startups.

