T-Hub gets pat from Congress MP

HYDERABAD

07 September 2021 22:31 IST

Member of Parliamentary panel on IT appreciates facilities, features

Technology startup incubator T-Hub that has emerged as an innovation hub on Tuesday received the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology and came in appreciation from member of the panel and Congress leader from Tamil Nadu Karti P.Chidambaram.

“T-Hub is a very impressive and effective initiative. This is a model which must be replicated, especially in TN,” he tweeted, describing as enlightening the interaction with the T-Hub team and the startups. Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao retweeted this from his personal handle @KTRTRS.

In another tweet on the visit to T-Hub, Mr. Chidambaram, who is the Member of Parliament for Sivaganga, said “must compliment Chandrababu, YSR [former chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh] and [Telangana CM] KCR for the sustained efforts and continuity in building world-class infrastructure for IT in Hyderabad.”

Senior Congress leader and MP for Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor is the chairperson of the Committee. In Hyderabad as part of a study tour, the Committee also visited the State Data Centre.

Stating that the Standing Committee on IT led by @ShashiTharoor got a glimpse of Telangana's innovation ecosystem during the study visit, T-Hub in a tweet said startups showcased their innovative solutions and shared how the State’s ecosystem has enabled them create impact. Telangana Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan briefed the committee while a few startups, including Heamac Healthcare, Skyroot Aerospace, Marut Drones and Gravton Motors showcased their solutions.