T-BJP demands KCR’s resignation

05 January 2022 20:08 IST

CM has become the 8th Nizam and is totally intolerant: Laxman

Telangana BJP has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on moral grounds and asked him to take responsibility for levelling false charges against its president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was given bail by the High Court on Wednesday.

“It is a matter of shame that the State chief of a national party in power in the Centre and several States was arrested from his office, as if he was a criminal, by the police who have become totally partisan. KCR is solely responsible for the incident. He has become the eighth Nizam and is totally intolerant,” said senior leader and national OBC president K. Laxman.

At a press conference on Wednesday, he accused the CM of trying to muzzle all kinds of opposition, the media and the civil society, by misusing the official machinery and police. “The TRS has come to power due to protests by employees and students during the Separate State agitation but they are being targetted now,” he said.

Once again, he charged the ruling party with throwing official COVID restrictions to the wind during their public rallies and functions, including New Year festivities, by allowing bars and wine shops to be open for more number of hours.

National general secretary Tarun Chugh said that the party always had faith in the judiciary and hailed the bail given to Mr. Sanjay Kumar. “Police should understand that the country is run by the Constitution and the rule of law is supreme. We are not under any colonial rule that the TRS and Mr. Rao think they can do whatever they wish. We will continue to support the cause of the employees, unemployed youth and teachers against this brutal tyrannical rule,” he said.