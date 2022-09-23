T-20 match tickets sold out

Physical tickets can be collected between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m.

The Hindu Bureau
September 23, 2022 00:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad Cricket Association informed the media on Thursday evening that all tickets for the third and final T-20 international match between India and Australia have been sold out.

“Fans now can only collect the physical tickets from Secunderabad Gymkhana Ground from September 23 to 25 between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. by showing the e-mail confirmation received online,” the release said.

"Fans are to note that entry to Gymkhana Ground is prohibited without the valid e-mail confirmations, a valid ID proof and submitting a photocopy of the same," it was informed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"In case if someone is collecting on someone else's behalf, an authority letter clearly stating the same with the photocopy of both the ID proofs is mandatory," HCA informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app