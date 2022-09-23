T-20 match tickets sold out

HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Cricket Association informed the media on Thursday evening that all tickets for the third and final T-20 international match between India and Australia have been sold out.

“Fans now can only collect the physical tickets from Secunderabad Gymkhana Ground from September 23 to 25 between 10 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. by showing the e-mail confirmation received online,” the release said.

"Fans are to note that entry to Gymkhana Ground is prohibited without the valid e-mail confirmations, a valid ID proof and submitting a photocopy of the same," it was informed.

"In case if someone is collecting on someone else's behalf, an authority letter clearly stating the same with the photocopy of both the ID proofs is mandatory," HCA informed.