ADVERTISEMENT

System to track Praja Vani complaint status mooted: Bhatti

Published - August 04, 2024 08:15 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the review meeting on progress of applications submitted at Praja Vani, at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked officials to develop a system where applicants can track the progress of complaints made at Praja Vani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vikramarka said this at the Secretariat on Sunday while reviewing the progress of the applications submitted at Praja Vani, along with Vice Chairman of Telangana State Planning Board G. Chinna Reddy.

During the meeting, Praja Vani Nodal Officer Divya Devarajan explained that an SMS will be sent indicating the registration of complaint and finally, another SMS will be sent after the problem is resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that as of now, there was no system for the applicant to track the status of the complaint. Most of the complaints were related to new ration cards, pensions and Dharani portal, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vikramarka said that the government has constituted a sub-committee regarding ration cards and new ration cards will be sanctioned once the report is received. He said there was a discussion in the government on issuing separate identity cards to get ration and welfare schemes and a decision will be taken soon. He also said that new pensions would be sanctioned soon.

The Minister said that the Planning Department would review the progress of complaints at Praja Vani every three months and if the officials come up with any written suggestions to improve the system, the government would consider them as well.

The Deputy CM added that if steps were taken to strengthen Aarogyasri desks in all the hospitals, complaints related to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) would come down. He assured that government would consider training mandal-level staff involved in processing the zero electricity bill applications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US