Synthetic roller-skating banked track opened

The long wait of budding roller skaters of the district for a spacious roller skating rink ended with the inauguration of a synthetic roller-skating banked track of around 110-metre length by Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud at the Sardar Patel Stadium here on Tuesday.

The Minister inaugurated the new office building, a cricket turf wicket and a new athletic track.

Mr. Goud laid the foundation stones for a suspension foot bridge across the Lakaram lake, a floating musical fountain at the tank bund and a Haritha budget hotel at the bypass road in the town. The three works are estimated to cost ₹20 crore, sources said.

He also opened a street food zone on the Lakaram tank bund, and laid the foundation stone for BC Bhavan in the heart of the town.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar, Collector R.V. Karnan and others were present.

Along with Mr Ajay, Mr. Goud participated in a meeting organised by the Telangana Panchayat Raj Services Association district committee at Bhakta Ramadasu Kala Kshetram in the evening.