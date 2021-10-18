Sympathetic to problems of podu cultivators: KCR

HYDERABAD

18 October 2021 23:08 IST

The State government has resolved to sympathetically examine the problems faced by tribes engaged in podu cultivation in Agency areas and take steps to resolve them. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of District Collectors and senior officials of the Forest Department on October 23 to discuss solutions to podu cultivation issue, protection of forests and progress of Harita Haaram.

The day-long meeting would focus on addressing the problems faced by podu cultivators and at the same time, evolve measures to ensure that there is no further degradation of forests.

The meeting would discuss the progress of Harita Haaram, the green cover improvement programme, and chalk out an action plan to take it forward in an accelerated mode. A delegation of senior officials headed by Forest Department Special Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari would take up field visit of areas where podu cultivation is underway to get first-hand information about the problems faced by tribes engaged in the profession.

Advertising

Advertising