Syllabus relief for EAMCET aspirants

Hyderabad

05 February 2021 22:19 IST

Entrance test may be held in june third week

Syllabus for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) in Telangana will be reduced by 30% from the second year with no relief from the first-year syllabus.

Total first-year syllabus will be considered as students have already attended the first-year classes before the lockdown. There will be no change in the weightage given to Intermediate marks in the EAMCET to allot the final rank.

TSCHE Chairman T. Papi Reddy said EAMCET is likely to be held in the third week of June as the government wants to give three to four weeks of preparation time after the Intermediate exams. The schedule will be announced depending on the availability of slots with the service provider.

The decision was taken at the meeting convened by Special Chief Secretary, Chitra Ramchandran here on Friday. The decision on reduction of syllabus was to give relief to students who could not attend regular classes this year due to the pandemic. The EAMCET syllabus will be notified by the TSCHE once the Board of Intermediate Education prepares the document on the reduced syllabus.

Students can also expect some relief in the EAMCET paper pattern this time and an expert committee will be asked to recommend question paper pattern to reduce pressure on the aspirants.