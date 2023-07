July 12, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Omer Jaleel has been reappointed as Secretary of the Minorities Welfare Department (MWD) for a period of two years. Mr. Jaleel, who had recently retired, will also serve as the Commissioner of Minorities Welfare.

Mr Jaleel served as Special Secretary of the MWD in the undivided State of Andhra Pradesh as well. His last post was that of Secretary and Commissioner, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT