Swollen Godavari crosses 48 foot-mark at Telangana’s Bhadrachalam, second flood warning issued

The official machinery has been put on high alert in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam Agency as the swollen Godavari crossed the second flood warning level of 48 feet at Bhadrachalam on Monday afternoon. The first flood warning is issued when Godavari crosses 43-feet mark, the second flood warning when it crosses 48-feet, and the third and final warning is issued when it crosses 53-feet mark.

People living in the flood-prone, riverside villages in the tribal majority district have been asked to move to safer places.

Relief camps have been set up in the temple town and elsewhere in the district. The district authorities have started evacuating people residing in flood prone areas to the relief camps as a safety precaution with all the tributaries of the Godavari in spate. Road connectivity to dozens of villages in Dummugudem and Charla mandals remained snapped for the second consecutive day with swollen forest streams submerging low-level culverts in various parts of Bhadrachalam Agency.

The second flood warning is in force for Bhadrachalam town and six mandals in the district.