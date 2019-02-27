Swiss interest in India’s energy and tech fields

Sebastien Hug, Consul General, Consulate of Switzerland, has said they have been focusing on various areas like deep technology, renewable energy, health technology, science and society to work with India. This is being done with Swissnex.

“The mission of Swissnex is to connect the dots in education, research and innovation by bringing Indian context, facilitating collaboration, making connections and creating visibility,” said Mr. Hug while addressing the inaugural session of an international conference ‘Modelling of Systems, Circuits and Devices’ (MOS-AK India 2019) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) as a joint collaborative research effort between MOS-AK, Switzerland, headed by Wladek Grabinski, general co-chair of the conference and MOS-AK India in association with the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE). Dr. Hug, who is also the CEO of Swissnex, stressed the promotion of public-private ventures between the two countries.

Import challenge

Surinder Singh, director of Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), a unit of Indian Space Research Organisation, said India is facing a major challenge in terms of electronic imports, adding that can be dealt by indigenising manufacture of electronic products. The three-day conference includes 13 keynote lectures.