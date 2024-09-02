‘Swindler’ targeting jewellery shops nabbed by Cyberabad police

The Rajendranagar’s Special Operations Team (SOT), along with Narsingi police, apprehended Gunti Suman (43), who, according to the police, is a swindler involved in multiple cases. The accused is alleged to have targeted jewellery shops across Hyderabad, cheating them of approximately ₹2 crore.

The police recovered jewellery worth ₹84 lakh from Suman. This included three diamond necklaces, three gold and diamond bangles and one gold necklace.

“The investigation showed that Suman, facing financial difficulties, devised a plan to cheat jewellery shop owners. He would contact them, request photos of their latest gold ornaments through WhatsApp and select expensive items for home delivery. Upon receiving the valuables, Suman would offer fake cheques ... before disappearing,” said DCP of SOT D. Srinivas.

Further investigation showed that Suman is a repeat offender with nine prior cases registered against him across various police stations in Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates. These cases include cheating, forgery and one under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

