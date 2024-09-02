GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Swindler’ targeting jewellery shops nabbed by Cyberabad police

Published - September 02, 2024 06:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajendranagar’s Special Operations Team (SOT), along with Narsingi police, apprehended Gunti Suman (43), who, according to the police, is a swindler involved in multiple cases. The accused is alleged to have targeted jewellery shops across Hyderabad, cheating them of approximately ₹2 crore.

The police recovered jewellery worth ₹84 lakh from Suman. This included three diamond necklaces, three gold and diamond bangles and one gold necklace.

“The investigation showed that Suman, facing financial difficulties, devised a plan to cheat jewellery shop owners. He would contact them, request photos of their latest gold ornaments through WhatsApp and select expensive items for home delivery. Upon receiving the valuables, Suman would offer fake cheques ... before disappearing,” said DCP of SOT D. Srinivas.

Further investigation showed that Suman is a repeat offender with nine prior cases registered against him across various police stations in Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates. These cases include cheating, forgery and one under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.