Swiggy food delivery executive caught with five kg ganja  

March 28, 2024 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Central Zone Task Force Police arrested a 27-year-old Swiggy food delivery executive with five kilograms of ganja in Secunderabad on Tuesday evening.

The police arrested Jitendra Nahak, a native of Odisha, when he came to sell the contraband to customers near Secunderabad Railway Station.

A native of Kodala in Odisha, Nahak moved to Hyderabad about eight months back and worked as a Swiggy food delivery agent in Madhapur.

He was identified as an inter-State drug peddler involved in procuring and transporting ganja from Bhanjanagar in Odisha to Hyderabad.

“Through one of his friends he learnt about ganja being sold from Bhanjanagar, which is 60 km from his village. He purchased five kilograms of ganja from a local agent for ₹20,000 and he planned to sell the same to customers in Hyderabad for a higher price,” the official said.

Both Nahak and the seized contraband were handed over to Gopalpuram police for further investigation.

