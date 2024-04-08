GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SWG pipe manufacturing association members seek Telangana CM’s help in endorsement

They urged the CM to give directions to officials so that only SWG pipes are used in all works of the GHMC, HMWS&SB, DTCP layouts and villages

April 08, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana SWG pipes manufacturing association members met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday and sought his help in promoting SWG pipes, instead of plastic pipes, which are detrimental to the environment.

They urged the CM to give directions to officials so that only SWG pipes are used in all works of the GHMC, HMWS&SB, DTCP layouts and villages.

Addressing a press conference here, SWG officials P. Vara Prasad Rao, Bhumaiah Gupta, Vinod Reddy, Madhusudan, Bhaskar Gupta and Brij Mohan said that SWG pipes do not cause pollution, made with white clay having a composition of 65% silica, and aluminium and other natural raw materials.

T

SWG pipes come with a life span of about 150 years, are non-corrosive to faecal matter, resistant to insects, and are eco-friendly, they said. Telangana has been a leader in SWG piping in the country with 36 manufacturing units, and the industry must be preserved, they added.

