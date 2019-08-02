Swelling Kadem cascades over rock face at Kuntala

The quantum of water that cascades down the stony face of the famous Kuntala waterfall in Neredigonda mandal of Adilabad district is perhaps a rare phenomenon. As the catchment area of the waterfall is huge and several hill streams drain into the Kadem stream on which the picturesque waterfall is located, the volume of water is quite high compared to many other such wonders of nature, at least in Telangana State.

Heavy rainfall during the last few days in the mandals of Bazarhatnoor, where the Kadem stream originates, and in Neredigonda and Boath, which contribute more water to it from the Lakhampur stream, has brought nature back to life. The large amount of water flowing in the stream has enhanced the beauty of the place while exposing the nuances in the flow.

Visitors, mostly from Hyderabad have started flocking the place since the start of the current spell of rainfall on July 25. The rush is heavy on weekends but the cloudy wet weather has been a dampener.

“In a few days the water will get clear,” observed Putta Somanna, the guide at the waterfall as he gave his opinion on the best time to visit the place. “If the places becomes dry it will offer some place to spend time near the waterfall,” he added.

Stay at Nirmal

Those who want to spend more time at the waterfall, including watching the fishing activity early in the morning can book hotels at Nirmal district headquarters town. The waterfall is 42 km away from Nirmal, 30 km of which forms the drive on the NH 44 and the remaining 12 km branching off from Neredigonda mandal headquarters towards the forest, the road also being in excellent condition.

The Forest Department controls the management of the place as it falls within the buffer area of Kawal Tiger Reserve. It charges parking fee of ₹ 40 per four wheeler as well as ₹ 10 per passenger in every vehicle.

Kuntala waterfall is slowly making a transition from being a dangerous place, especially for those who are careless, to a safe place to visit. There has been no case of accidental drowning since the 2018 season and authorities hope to maintain safety standards at the same level.