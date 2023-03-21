Swapnalok fire: Forensic and other reports awaited

March 21, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The city police officials are reportedly awaiting for preliminary opinions of Fire and FSL reports in the Swapnalok Complex fire case to proceed with their investigation and make arrests, while also parallelly probing the Qnet fraud being operated from the building.

Police said that they are gathering evidence with the help of the Clues team and that they are also waiting for a preliminary inquiry report from the State Fire department, Electricity department and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to proceed with their investigation. “We have been conducting an investigation and have been questioning the parties involved in the case so far about the ones responsible for the mishap and identifying them. After we receive any one of the inquiry reports from other departments sharing their observation, we can move ahead with the case and investigation,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Regional Fire Officer (RFO) V. Pappaiah said that a complaint was filed with the Mahankali police to begin their investigation into the case since lapses were found on behalf of the management and few offices which led to the death of six individuals. “Opinion and observation reports will take time as we are still gathering data and information about the incident, nature of events etc,” he said.

Mahankali police have already booked a case against Swapnalok Suryakiran Establishment Association, Kedia Infotech Ltd, Vikas Paper Flexo Packaging Ltd, and the alleged Qnet scam company, Vihaan Direct Selling Pvt Ltd, which employed the six individuals who died during the fire mishap on Thursday night.