‘Swaero’ makes it to Oxford dictionary

August 18, 2023

Swaero, a word that has been adopted by the students and alumni of Social Welfare schools and colleges in Telangana, has made its way to the Compact Oxford English-English-Telugu Dictionary.

The new edition of the dictionary defines it as: “Swaero: SW+Aero (Social Welfare+Sky is the limit) literally means the sky is the limit to the social welfare students, also used as a type of aspirational identity by students and alumni of social welfare schools as an additional name to their given names to fight the stigma against their traditional caste identities”.

Former IPS officer and politician R. S. Praveen Kumar, who headed the social welfare schools department when the word was coined, shared his joy at the development. “Never imagined that a tiny attempt of redefining the identity of underprivileged students would find its place in the famous Oxford Dictionary!” he posted on a social media site.

