HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Swaero’ makes it to Oxford dictionary

August 18, 2023 04:58 am | Updated 04:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Swaero, a word that has been adopted by the students and alumni of Social Welfare schools and colleges in Telangana, has made its way to the Compact Oxford English-English-Telugu Dictionary.

The new edition of the dictionary defines it as: “Swaero: SW+Aero (Social Welfare+Sky is the limit) literally means the sky is the limit to the social welfare students, also used as a type of aspirational identity by students and alumni of social welfare schools as an additional name to their given names to fight the stigma against their traditional caste identities”.

Former IPS officer and politician R. S. Praveen Kumar, who headed the social welfare schools department when the word was coined, shared his joy at the development. “Never imagined that a tiny attempt of redefining the identity of underprivileged students would find its place in the famous Oxford Dictionary!” he posted on a social media site.

Related Topics

language

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.