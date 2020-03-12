Swachhata in school

RPF Khammam Inspector K. Madhusudhan tying CIF wrist bands to select students to lead the ‘Swachhata’ activities in the school, on Thursday.

KHAMMAM

12 March 2020 18:55 IST

CIF organised an awareness programme on cleanliness at the Urban Residential School in Velugumatla

In an aptly-timed initiative aimed at spreading the universally relevant message of following clean habits to keep infectious diseases, including COVID-19, at bay, the Childline India Foundation (CIF) organised an awareness programme on ‘Swachhata’ (cleanliness) at the Urban Residential School in Velugumatla near here on Thursday.

The programme was organised as part of a campaign on the theme of “Swachh Schools and Online Safety”, with a focus on fostering self-discipline, environmental consciousness and health habits among schoolchildren.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Khammam, Inspector K. Madhusudhan planted saplings on the premises of the school and participated in an interactive session with students and teachers.

Advertising

Advertising

He sensitised the participants on the importance of following hygienic habits such as washing hands with soap and keeping the surroundings clean to stay away from diseases and lead a healthy life.

He explained about the vibrant concept of ‘Swachhata’ and exhorted schoolchildren to become change agents to usher in a clean and healthy environment.

Speakers at the awareness programme also highlighted the CIF’s tollfree 1098 helpline for round-the-clock emergency services for children in distress.

Mr. Madhusudhan tied the CIF’s wrist bands to select students to lead the ‘Swachhata’ activities in the residential school as part of the ongoing month long cleanliness campaign. He distributed pens, pencils, erasers and other material to students.

CIF district coordinator Srinivas, school principal Viritha and others were present.