Swachha Badi finds a mention in Inter exams

Health Minister T. Harish Rao at the Swachha Badi in Siddipet on Monday. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

May 09, 2022 23:53 IST

First year students asked to answer four questions on the school in Siddipet

In what could be termed as an attempt to inculcate the importance of cleanliness and waste management in youngsters, the exam paper for first year Intermediate students on Monday had four questions on the Swachha Badi in Siddipet, the first such in Telangana.

The Badi had been inaugurated by Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Swachha Badi in Siddipet. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

In the exam paper, a passage was given on the Swachha Badi and students were asked to answer any four questions out of a choice of six. They were asked where the first Swachha Badi has been functioning, whether it was the first one in Telangana, three types of garbage mentioned in the passage, who looks after the functioning of this school, who can join this school and three teaching methods used there.

Earlier, the soak pits constructed at Ibrahimpur in Siddipet district had found a mention in school textbooks, and now, this is the second acknowledgement of a government initiative by the education wing.

Mr. Harish Rao said that with the mention of Swachha Badi in question paper, the initiative would reach lakhs of people.