‘Swachh drive’ on at Gandhi Hospital

Swachh Gandhi hospital drive is scheduled to go on for one more week at least. File

August 09, 2022 08:01 IST

Making hospital garbage-free is our top priority, says superintendent

Steps are being taken up at Gandhi Hospital to clear garbage and menace of pests (rodents, flies). Besides clearing the garbage inside and outside the hospital, some places are being designated at various points in the hospital where attendants can have food.

Rodent catchers were hired to clear the menace. All these steps are being taken as part of Swachh Gandhi Hospital Drive launched four days ago, which will go on for one more week at least.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superintendent of the hospital Dr M Raja Rao said that they are attempting to improve sanitation at the health facility, and cut down spread of infections, diseases. He said making the hospital free of garbage and arresting leakages is a priority.

Food thrown by patient attendants in corridors, vacant places inside the hospital has turned into a challenge. On a given day, around 10,000 attendants can be found accompanying patients at in-patient and out-patient sections of the major health facility.

Meals, each costing ₹5, are distributed three times a day. It is distributed to a minimum of 3,000 people in a day. Besides this, voluntary organisations distribute food to around 3,000 more people near the main gate of the hospital.

A few of the attendants discard excess food in corridors, on attics abutting windows in corridors, wards, and vacant areas, which serve as a source of food for rodents.

To overcome this, designated places are being identified where attendants can have food. Garbage bins would be placed too. Dr Raja Rao said that staff would clear the bins and clean the food courts in the morning, afternoon, and nights after people have their meals. Signages would be placed to help people identify the designated places. Windows would be covered with nets. Garbage bins would be placed in all wards, he said.

While the issue of littering is being addressed, arresting leakage of drains could take time. The superintendent said that they are pursuing solution to the issue. “The initiative of making the hospital free of garbage will be a continuous process. The Swachh drive was launched to initiate it,” said Dr Raja Rao. He has added that the responsibility of keeping the hospital clean is on everyone -- staff, patients, and attendants.