SVPNPA to host Passing Out Parade for 76th batch IPS officers on Sept. 20

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) will host the Passing Out Parade (Dikshant Parade) for the 76th batch of Regular Recruits (76RR) of the IPS on September 20.

The ceremony will mark the culmination of training for 207 trainees, including 188 IPS officers and 19 officers from countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Mauritius. The batch includes 58 women officers.

Of the 188 IPS officers, which includes 54 women, 51% have prior work experience, and 58% hold degrees in engineering, law, or medicine. The average age of the batch is 28 years, with a significant portion of trainees hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

The officers allocated to the Telangana cadre include Manan Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir, Ruthwik Sai Kotte and Saikiran Pathipaka, both from Telangana, and Yadav Vasundhara Faurebi from Uttar Pradesh. These officers will soon begin their service in Telangana after completing their training.

The officers allocated to the Andhra Pradesh cadre are Deeksha from Haryana, Hemanth Boddu from Andhra Pradesh, Maneesha Vangala Reddy from Andhra Pradesh, and Sushmitha R. from Tamil Nadu.

Officer trainees received training in both indoor and outdoor subjects. Indoor subjects included updated Indian laws like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), investigation techniques, cybercrime, AI, cryptocurrency, and more. Outdoor training encompassed physical fitness, weapons training, unarmed combat, field craft, and tactics.

The 76 RR batch began its journey last year with 219 officer trainees, of which 12 IPS officers have since transitioned into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). “The officer trainees underwent an intensive training regimen designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to tackle the complex challenges of modern policing,” said NPA director Amit Garg.

During their time at the academy, trainees also engaged in specialised training modules with agencies like the Greyhounds for jungle survival, the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir, and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU). Attachments with the ITBP and the Central School of Weapons and Tactics of BSF honed their skills in adventure sports and advanced weaponry.

The officer trainees also visited key national institutions in Delhi, meeting with the President of India, the Prime Minister, and other top officials.

Among those who will be honoured during the Passing Out Parade include Vishwajeet Souryan from the Uttar Pradesh cadre will be awarded the IPS Association’s Sword of Honour for being the Best Outdoor Probationer. Ayush Yadav from the Haryana cadre will receive the Tonk Cup for Equitation, while Achyuth Ashok from the Kerala cadre will be honoured with the National Forensic Science University (NFSU) Trophy for excellence in Police Science. Sonali Mishra from Uttar Pradesh will take home the Manipur Cup for Law, and Faisal Khan from Haryana will be awarded the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Trophy for Computer Studies. In outdoor subjects, Lt. Kinga Tshering from the Royal Bhutan Police will be recognized with the BSF Trophy for proficiency, and Lt. Phuntsho Om from Bhutan will receive both the Director SVP NPA Trophy for Best Lady Probationer in Outdoor Training and the Director’s Trophy for Best Foreign Officer Trainee in Phase-I.

The Parade Commander for the 76 RR Passing Out Parade will be Achyuth Ashok from the Kerala cadre, a prestigious role that highlights his leadership and excellence during training.

A total of 6,379 officers have been trained by the NPA so far. Foreign officers trained are 364, with representatives from Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, and others.

“The Passing Out Parade will mark another milestone in its history, sending out a well-trained and motivated cadre of officers to serve the nation,” he added.

