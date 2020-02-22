SUV falls into irrigation tank, three dead

Ramannapet (YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI)

22 February 2020 19:57 IST

Bodies of Sarnenigudem sarpanch’s husband, son and driver retrieved

Three persons, including the husband and son of Sarnenigudem village sarpanch, were found dead in the SUV that had fallen into an irrigation tank, which was retrieved here on Saturday.

Ramannapet police identified the three victims as Sarnenigudem sarpanch Rani’s husband Dharne Madhu, their nine-year-old son Manikanta and vehicle driver N. Sridhar Reddy.

The three had reportedly left home on Friday evening to attend a function in the next village and did not return. Ms. Rani, who spoke to them last was told that they were nearing home, but minutes later all the phones went unreachable. Panicked by the unusual delay and not being able to reach them she approached the Ramannapet police station and lodged a petition.

The police swung into action early on Saturday and gathered CCTV footage from nearby sites to find any last seen locations of the SUV.

Fast-moving vehicle

According to the police, they found an indication that the fast-moving SUV left towards Vellanki road, which lay along an irrigation tank, but did not exit from the main road. At around 10.45 a.m., after firming up their suspicion that the vehicle might have plunged into the tank, police began search operations and found the SUV.

Soon police officials and villagers employed an earth mover and pulled the vehicle out of the tank. All the three were found dead and the bodies were shifted to the Ramannapet Area Hospital for post-mortem.

Support promised

Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah supervised the rescue operations with villagers and police. Expressing grief at the loss, he assured that the family would be supported and compensated.

A pall of gloom descended on Sarnenigudem village with the arrival of the bodies, later in the evening.

Ramannapet police suspect that the SUV plunged into the tank due to its speed, poor lighting in the area, road condition and absence of caution signboards. An investigation has been launched.