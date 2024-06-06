SUV driver jumps signal, crashes into another car at Secunderabad Club junction

The driver of an SUV was booked for ramming his car into another vehicle in an attempt to jump the signal at the Secunderabad Club junction on Wednesday afternoon. The dramatic footage of the SUV rolling multiple times after the collision was captured in CCTVs and became viral on social media platforms. The driver escaped unhurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspector of Marredpally police, Venkatesh Nomula, said that Mariyala Naresh, a businessman, was driving the black SUV, bearing the number TS 08 JP 5215 and was heading towards Parade Grounds from Siddipet. “He claimed that he noticed the signal turning red right when he was approaching the junction and stepped on the accelerator in an attempt to jump it. However, as the signal turned green for commuters heading out of the Secunderabad Club and going towards Tivoli junction, a white SUV proceeded ahead,” said the official.

A SUV rolled over after driver of the vehicle rammed into another vehicle at Secunderabad club junction on June 5, 2024. | Video Credit: By Arrangement

Advocate Susheel was driving the car along with four others. “Naresh rammed into Susheel’s car and applied sudden brakes, causing his vehicle to topple over the junction and do a 360 degree spin before it halted in an upside down position,” explained the official, adding that the driver was not drunk.

Naresh was booked under Section 279 (driving in a negligent manner by endangering human life) of the IPC and section 184 of the MV Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.