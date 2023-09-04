Sustainable farming key for shaping destiny of our environment, says NALSAR V-C

September 04, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

“The role of agriculture is paramount as it is not only a source of sustenance but also a key player in shaping the destiny of our environment. The challenge before us is significant to feed the growing global population while safeguarding our ecosystems and natural resources for generations to come,” said Vice Chancellor of NALSAR University of Law Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao.

Delivering the Prof. Jayashankar commemorative address on the occasion of the 9th foundation day of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University here on Sunday, he said the implementation of green revolution policies in the country had helped achieve self sustenance in foodgrain production and ensured food security although it had also led to degradation of the top soil, declining groundwater resources, contamination of water bodies and reducing bio diversity.

Maturing climate change science is making it evident that input-intensive agriculture is both a contributor and a victim of climate change and it underscores the need for developing sustainable farming systems for sustainable development of the country, the NALSAR V-C said while speaking on the topic – sustainable development and agriculture.

He stressed the need to focus on developing sustainable farming systems with integration of traditional production system and modern agriculture. Now, sustainable development has become an umbrella concept for all discussions related to human development, social and economic development promoting environmental protection and sustainable agriculture, he noted.

Nearly 18% of the country’s GDP is being contributed by the agriculture sector and 11% of total exports are also accountable from agriculture. It’s providing employment to over 55% of the workforce and ensuring livelihood guarantees to around 650 million people, making it all the more important to bring coherence and congruity between developments, use of resources, consumption and disposal.

He also spoke about the NALSAR’s new initiative of “Agri Legal Aid Clinic” with the support of Telangana State Legal Services Authority, and said it’s first of its kind in the country. The NALSAR V-C advised farmers to approach consumer forums for getting compensation under Consumer Protection Act in cases of spurious seed, non germination of seed or less/no yield.

Under the initiative, NALSAR would help farmers and develop an institutional mechanism to empower farmers. The agri-legal aid clinic would help in resolving labour, water, land and other problems faced by farmers. He stated that NALSAR is also keen to work with PJTSAU to achieve sustainable agriculture development.

Former Deputy Director General (Crop Sciences) of ICAR E.A. Siddiq was conferred with lifetime achievement award on the occasion. Several progressive farmers, teaching and non-teaching staff were also given awards.

Registrar M. Venkata Ramana and others participated.