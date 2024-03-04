Sustainable agriculture practices stressed

March 04, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The significance of the five elements of nature (Panchabhootha) in achieving sustainability in agriculture was stressed by Dr. Sami Reddy, Director of ICAR-NIASM, Baramati. He also explained National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project, a multi-institutional and multi-disciplinary network project launched by ICAR in 2011, aimed at building resilience in Indian agriculture to climate change and climate variability through strategic research and technology demonstrations.

The inaugural session of the 6th International Conference on Holistic Innovations and Technological Advances for Sustainable Agriculture (HITASA-2024) was held in Hanamkonda on Monday by the School of Agriculture at SR University in collaboration with Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticultural University and Just Agriculture Education Centre at the NRI Alumni Auditorium, Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal.

Dr. B. Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice Chancellor of Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticultural University, spoke about the importance of sustainability and subsistence, and highlighted the integration of pink and blue revolutions with the green revolution. She also delivered a keynote address on modern conservation technologies.

Dr. G. Bhupal Raj, Dean of the School of Agriculture at SRU, showcased the achievements of the institution. Dr. R. Archana Reddy, Registrar at SRU, along with D.P.S. Badwal and Dr. Susheela Hooda, Founder and Co-founder of Just Agriculture Education Centre, spoke at the session.

