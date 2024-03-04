GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sustainable agriculture practices stressed

March 04, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
SR University organises at HITASA-2024 in Warangal on Monday.

SR University organises at HITASA-2024 in Warangal on Monday.

:

The significance of the five elements of nature (Panchabhootha) in achieving sustainability in agriculture was stressed by Dr. Sami Reddy, Director of ICAR-NIASM, Baramati. He also explained National Innovations in Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) project, a multi-institutional and multi-disciplinary network project launched by ICAR in 2011, aimed at building resilience in Indian agriculture to climate change and climate variability through strategic research and technology demonstrations.

The inaugural session of the 6th International Conference on Holistic Innovations and Technological Advances for Sustainable Agriculture (HITASA-2024) was held in Hanamkonda on Monday by the School of Agriculture at SR University in collaboration with Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticultural University and Just Agriculture Education Centre at the NRI Alumni Auditorium, Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal.

Dr. B. Neeraja Prabhakar, Vice Chancellor of Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticultural University, spoke about the importance of sustainability and subsistence, and highlighted the integration of pink and blue revolutions with the green revolution. She also delivered a keynote address on modern conservation technologies.

Dr. G. Bhupal Raj, Dean of the School of Agriculture at SRU, showcased the achievements of the institution. Dr. R. Archana Reddy, Registrar at SRU, along with D.P.S. Badwal and Dr. Susheela Hooda, Founder and Co-founder of Just Agriculture Education Centre, spoke at the session.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.