Telangana

‘Sustain efforts for NEP implementation’

MLC A. Narsi Reddy speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda district on Saturday.

MLC A. Narsi Reddy speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda district on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Singam Venkataramana

more-in

Education policies should address employment and development: Narsi Reddy

The vision of India’s new education system, crafted in the National Education Policy–2019, would become success only if efforts were sustained for its effective implementation, Teachers MLC (Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda) A. Narsi Reddy said on Saturday.

Expressing his views on the policy at the one-day symposium — NEP 2019, its implications for Telangana — held at Mahatma Gandhi University here, Mr. Reddy said records showed that execution of education policies was poor.

“The corporate world creates just a handful of jobs to serve its interests, and cites lack of skills as reason for wide rejection. Education policies should address employment and, through it, country’s development,” he said. The National Education Commission or the Kothari Commission (1964-66), and its influence on subsequent revisions in 1986 and 1992, could not be implemented well, he said.

Vice-Chairman of the State Council of Higher Education R. Limbadri said equitable sharing of the education cess, collected by the Centre, with States would pave the way for advancement of the education system. “Problems in implementation arise for lack of funds from the Centre. However, States, like Telangana, spend more than the Centre,” he said.

“The NEP-2019 does not mention Education to All and Right to Education.” The Centre should extend its free hand for better implementation of the new policy, Mr. Limbadri said.

Registrar of the University M. Yadagiri said besides primary and higher education, vocational courses and teacher education were also priority areas.

Professor Muthyam Reddy from the Telangana Economic Association was also present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Telangana
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2019 5:41:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sustain-efforts-for-nep-implementation/article29994581.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY