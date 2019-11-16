‘Sustain efforts for NEP implementation’

The vision of India’s new education system, crafted in the National Education Policy–2019, would become success only if efforts were sustained for its effective implementation, Teachers MLC (Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda) A. Narsi Reddy said on Saturday.

Expressing his views on the policy at the one-day symposium — NEP 2019, its implications for Telangana — held at Mahatma Gandhi University here, Mr. Reddy said records showed that execution of education policies was poor.

“The corporate world creates just a handful of jobs to serve its interests, and cites lack of skills as reason for wide rejection. Education policies should address employment and, through it, country’s development,” he said. The National Education Commission or the Kothari Commission (1964-66), and its influence on subsequent revisions in 1986 and 1992, could not be implemented well, he said.

Vice-Chairman of the State Council of Higher Education R. Limbadri said equitable sharing of the education cess, collected by the Centre, with States would pave the way for advancement of the education system. “Problems in implementation arise for lack of funds from the Centre. However, States, like Telangana, spend more than the Centre,” he said.

“The NEP-2019 does not mention Education to All and Right to Education.” The Centre should extend its free hand for better implementation of the new policy, Mr. Limbadri said.

Registrar of the University M. Yadagiri said besides primary and higher education, vocational courses and teacher education were also priority areas.

Professor Muthyam Reddy from the Telangana Economic Association was also present.