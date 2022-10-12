Suspicious death of youth in Suryapet 

ADVERTISEMENT

An LLB graduate, who had gone home to Suryapet for Dasara, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a canal in Chilkur mandal in Munagala police station limits in the district on Tuesday.

Dharavath Nikhil Naik, according to his family members, left home on Sunday evening for the midnight birthday celebrations of his friend. However, he did not return home. A missing person’s complaint was filed the next day at Suryapet Town-I station.

Nikhil, 26, had been staying in Hyderabad and preparing for competitive examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members, speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, suspected the role of a businessman’s family whose daughter was reportedly close with their son. They also alleged that a person from that family had attacked Nikhil in the past.

Police, based on the family’s suspicion, have detained the young man’s friends who were part of the midnight celebrations, and the businessman and his relatives for questioning.

An investigation was opened.