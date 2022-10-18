Suspicion of black magic behind Uppal double murder: CP 

Victim also owed the accused ₹ 6 lakh, which he continued to avoid paying back

Strong suspicion that the septuagenarian priest Narsimla Narsimha was performing black magic against him — the reasons he believed for his physical and mental distress — was main accused Likki Vinay Yogendar Reddy’s motive for the murder.

His friend Yalla Balakrishna, who accompanied him for the murder at Hanuma Sai Nagar on Friday, had attacked the priest’s son Narsimla Srinivas resulting in his instant death.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, disclosing details of the early morning double murder in Uppal, here on Tuesday, said the accused persons had closely monitored the movements of the priest, and prepared for the crime.

Accused Yogendar Reddy and the victim Narsimha had known each other for several years and the former bore grudge against him for monetary dues, and later also suspected that he was a subject of Narsimha’s black magic pujas. It was first in the 2000s that Yogendar Reddy as a child, when accompanying his uncle to the priest’s house for pujas, got attracted and started believing in superstitions.

In 2016, he had paid ₹ 6 lakh to Narsimha and as per his instructions ₹ 12.50 lakh to another person Vali of Kismatpur, for favourable puja to ensure a selection in the sub-inspectors' exam. However, he failed to clear the exam and demanded the money back. While Vali returned it, Narsimha did not.

Mr. Bhagwat explained that the transactions of favourable pujas between Narsimha and Yogendar Reddy continued, for a comfortable life abroad and pending settlements in a business. The former charged him for each event, but did not return the ₹ 6 lakh he took in 2016.

The accused although managed to go to Australia for a job, COVID-19 shattered his plans and he had to return. Following it, his financial, physical and mental well-being took a beating, and he had suspected Narsimha for the consequences.

With the help of his friends Balakrishna and Jagadeesh, associates Ganvaya Ram and Gaikwad Shyam Sundar, Yogendar Reddy planned the murder, watched the victim’s movement from a nearby hostel accommodation, and on Friday around 5.45 a.m., two of them armed with a sickle and knife barged into Narsimha’s house and hacked them to death.

Police said accused six and seven are Gaddi Karthik and Vakiti Sudhakar Reddy who provided the two main accused with a vehicle and cash for their escape.

Likki Savithri, mother of accused one Yogendar Reddy, is accused eight, who washed his blood-stained clothes after the murder.

Mr. Bhagwat said CCTV footage, technical evidence such as cell phone locations, eyewitness accounts, bags containing turmeric and kumkum at the crime scene, helped the arrests of the accused persons.

The accused were booked for murder, the Arms Act, and several offences under the IPC.