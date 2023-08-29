Suspension orders await SI caught with narcotics

August 29, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad police commissioner will be issuing orders to suspend Cyber Crimes sub-inspector K. Rajendra, caught with concealed narcotics.

Officials also said that his role in concealing evidence in earlier cases will also be questioned during his custody. The officer was previously arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a graft case after he was caught demanding ₹10,000 bribe.

Madhapur DCP G. Sundeep said that a report is being sent to police commissioner Stephen Raveendra about the arrest, following which suspension orders will be issued.

Sub-inspector K. Rajendra, a 2009 batch officer, was working with the Cyberabad’s Cyber Crimes wing and was caught with concealed methaqualone, from a crime scene. The Raidurgam police arrested him and seized 1.750 kilos of the contraband from his residence in the city.

Raidurgam inspector M. Mahesh said that in February, SI K. Rajendra had gone to Maharashtra on a cyber crimes assignment to nab a Nigerian national when he came across the contraband.

“Instead of logging it in as evidence, he concealed it and kept it at his residence here in the city. Based on a tip-off about the same, we raided the place and arrested him. The contraband was seized from him,” said the official.

Officials said that he was trying to sell it in the market for ₹50 lakh when he was caught by the Raidurgam police.

The officer was working with the Cyberabad Cyber Crimes Wing for the last two years after being with the Madhapur’s Special Operations Teams (SOT). The Raidurgam police produced him in the court and sent him for judicial remand.

Earlier, the ACB court had nabbed him for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 on June 3, 2013, while he was the SI of Raidurgam police. The bribe was to release a seized motor vehicle of a complainant. Though convicted by a local court, he was able to get a stay on order and continued his service in the Cyberabad police commissionerate.