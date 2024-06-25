Suspension of students was over 1 a.m. protest at VCs residence, events related to Sukoon Festival: UoH Registrar 

The suspension of five students, including the president of the Students’ Union, by the University of Hyderabad administration was over a series of events related to conducting the annual cultural festival ‘Sukoon’.

Despite the administration’s repeated advisories and efforts to coordinate suitable dates, and the decision not to permit the event during the vacation period basing on logistical challenges highlighted by law enforcement agencies, the Union persisted in proposing dates conflicting with the university’s academic calendar, University Registrar Devesh Nigam said in a clarification issued on Tuesday.

‘Not a peaceful protest’

The decision culminated in a protest by students on May 18 at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence late in the night, and as claimed by the Union the demonstration was not peaceful.

“This action, occurring at 1 a.m. caused substantial disturbance to the Vice-Chancellor, his 95-year-old mother, and other residents, necessitating intervention from law enforcement to ensure safety and order as the students refused to vacate the premises in spite of appeals by the senior officers including Dean,” the clarification stated.

‘No communication breakdown’

The university said that there was no abrupt breakdown in communication with the students and a continuous dialogue was there throughout the process, till the meeting that concluded at 10 p.m. on May 17. The Vice-Chancellor was in extensive discussions with the Student Union before a final decision was made.

‘Punishment as per procedure’

The suspension of the students followed due process and consultations with relevant university bodies, including the Proctorial Board and disciplinary committees. The disciplinary action was aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring the safety and security of all members of the university community, it added.

‘Suspended students gave unconditional apology’

In a latest development, prior to the students’ demonstration protesting “autocratic suspension and fine imposed”, Registrar Nigam noted that the suspended students in fact met the Vice Chancellor on June 20 and gave an unconditional apology for their actions.

“They have appealed for reconsideration of their punishment, which will be placed in the upcoming meeting of the Executive Council of the University,” he stated.

However, the students have resorted to protests since Monday to exert pressure on the University administration. “This behaviour appears coercive in nature,” the clarification noted.

