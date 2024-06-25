GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suspension of students was over 1 a.m. protest at VCs residence, events related to Sukoon Festival: UoH Registrar 

Published - June 25, 2024 05:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The suspended students continued their sit-in protest at the university on Tuesday, even as the administration referred the application to reconsider their punishment to the Executive Council. File

The suspended students continued their sit-in protest at the university on Tuesday, even as the administration referred the application to reconsider their punishment to the Executive Council. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The suspension of five students, including the president of the Students’ Union, by the University of Hyderabad administration was over a series of events related to conducting the annual cultural festival ‘Sukoon’.

Despite the administration’s repeated advisories and efforts to coordinate suitable dates, and the decision not to permit the event during the vacation period basing on logistical challenges highlighted by law enforcement agencies, the Union persisted in proposing dates conflicting with the university’s academic calendar, University Registrar Devesh Nigam said in a clarification issued on Tuesday.

‘Not a peaceful protest’

The decision culminated in a protest by students on May 18 at the Vice-Chancellor’s residence late in the night, and as claimed by the Union the demonstration was not peaceful.

“This action, occurring at 1 a.m. caused substantial disturbance to the Vice-Chancellor, his 95-year-old mother, and other residents, necessitating intervention from law enforcement to ensure safety and order as the students refused to vacate the premises in spite of appeals by the senior officers including Dean,” the clarification stated.

‘No communication breakdown’

The university said that there was no abrupt breakdown in communication with the students and a continuous dialogue was there throughout the process, till the meeting that concluded at 10 p.m. on May 17. The Vice-Chancellor was in extensive discussions with the Student Union before a final decision was made.

‘Punishment as per procedure’

The suspension of the students followed due process and consultations with relevant university bodies, including the Proctorial Board and disciplinary committees. The disciplinary action was aimed at maintaining discipline and ensuring the safety and security of all members of the university community, it added.

‘Suspended students gave unconditional apology’

In a latest development, prior to the students’ demonstration protesting “autocratic suspension and fine imposed”, Registrar Nigam noted that the suspended students in fact met the Vice Chancellor on June 20 and gave an unconditional apology for their actions.

“They have appealed for reconsideration of their punishment, which will be placed in the upcoming meeting of the Executive Council of the University,” he stated.

However, the students have resorted to protests since Monday to exert pressure on the University administration. “This behaviour appears coercive in nature,” the clarification noted.

UoH Students’ Union condemns administration’s move

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.