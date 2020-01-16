Suspension of internet services post communal clashes hits citizens in old undivided Adilabad district

Suspension of internet services across old undivided Adilabad district since January 13 following communal clashes in Bhainsa town has hit people in their daily routines. Leave alone entertainment, people are finding it difficult to make payments as most have shifted to the online payment modes, at least partly since demonetisation.

The newly introduced FASTag for smooth operations at toll plazas on national highways has taken a severe beating. Old Adilabad has two toll plazas, at Rolmamda in Neredigonda mandal in Adilabad district and at Gamjal in Nirmal district besides the newly opened toll plaza near Dilawarpur on the Nirmal-Bhainsa road.

No swipe, only cash

The plaza staff are having a difficult time explaining to truck drivers making e-paymnets through FASTag that the government has suspended internet operations because of which they need to make payment in cash. This has caused considerable delay in operations.

Further, people are finding it difficult to purchase fuel for their vehicles by making online payments. “It is difficult to find cash in ATMs to make payments during the festival season,” complained Nookala Rahul.