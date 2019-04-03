Suspension of Congress rebel revoked

The disciplinary action committee of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has revoked suspension of party leader from Narayanakhed constituency P. Sanjeeva Reddy following the latter’s request and promise to work for the Congress candidate for Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency K. Madanmohan Rao.

In a communication sent to Dr. Reddy, chairman of the disciplinary committee M. Kodanda Reddy said on Tuesday that he was suggested to strengthen the organisation in Narayanakhed constituency and also to work for the success of party candidate in Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat.

Dr. Reddy was suspended by the Congress party following his contesting the recent Assembly election as a rebel candidate from Narayanakhed against the party’s official nominee Suresh Shetkar.