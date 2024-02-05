GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspended Panjagutta SHO nabbed in Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh by Hyderabad police

February 05, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Naveen Kumar

The suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Panjagutta police, B. Durga Rao, was arrested from Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh by the West Zone police of Hyderabad. The SHO has been reportedly absconding since January 29 following suspension orders in the accident case that involved former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Bodhan MLA Shakeel Ahmed’s son Raheel Aamir.

DCP of West Zone, S.M. Vijay Kumar confirmed that following a tip-off that Mr. Durga Rao was travelling in a train to Guntakal, the local railway police were alerted. “They detained him at the railway station on Monday morning and he was then arrested by our team from Hyderabad City police,” said the official.

Mr. Durga Rao was suspended for falsely implicating the driver of the former MLA Mohammad Shakil. Officials later confirmed that it was the MLA’s son Raheel Aamir who was at the wheel in a road accident reported on December 23.

The SHO went missing on January 29 and multiple teams were formed by the city police to trace him. Two days after that, orders were issued by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy transferring 85 of the total 139 staffers of the Panjagutta police station. 

