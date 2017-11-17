Suspended ASI ‘at home’ in Karimnagar prison

A video clip showing a suspended policeman lodged in prison having free-wheeling discussion with three persons inside an officer’s room in Karimnagar district jail left the authorities red-faced.

The Telangana Prisons department has ordered an inquiry. A DIG rank officer visited the Karimnagar jail on Thursday and collected video footage from surveillance cameras. The 54-second video clip, apparently recorded with a mobile phone and in possession of The Hindu, shows the policeman in question, A. Mohan Reddy, talking to three persons, including a woman.

The four were seated in chairs inside the Prison Superintendent’s office. Clad in civilian clothes, Reddy was seen discussing something with the trio. Normally, ‘mulakath’ (meeting) of prisoners with their family is allowed during specific timings at the earmarked space outside the prison officials’ offices.

“Yes. Reddy met his advocate, wife and brother in my office,” Karimnagar Jail Superintendent N. Shiva Kumar Goud confirmed to The Hindu over phone.

When asked if that was not against the rules, he said 'such special permissions' are accorded in rare cases.

While maintaining that in 95% cases requests for such privileges are turned down, the Superintendent said he had “no mala-fide intention” in allowing Reddy to have 'mulakath' in his room.

Reddy was an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police in Karimnagar district. He joined as constable and got quick promotions for his work in anti-Left Wing Extremist related operations.

Two years ago, he was arrested on charge of driving a private school owner to suicide over financial matters. Following his arrest in 2015, scores of others approached the police accusing him of occupying their properties illegally, in some cases at gunpoint.

While some cases were investigated by the Crime Investigation Department, others were being pursued by the Karimnagar police. He was in prison for the past seven months since Anti-Corruption Bureau officials arrested him for allegedly amassing wealth illegally.

“Friendly policing is okay, but being so friendly with a prisoner facing several criminal cases is not fair. The government should take stringent action against prison officials over this,” Lok Satta Karimnagar president A. Srinivas said.