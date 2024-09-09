Suspended ACP Bhujanga Rao booked for forgery

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) N Bhujanga Rao has been accused of forgery and cheating in connection with a property in Allapur, Kukatpally.

Mr. Rao has been named in the phone tapping case. The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has now registered a case against him based on a complaint filed by Mir Abbas Ali Khan.

Mr. Khan alleged that Rao conspired with others, including SS Moinuddin, Srinivas Rao of Prime Properties, and one Chalamalasetty Anil, to fabricate documents and forged his deceased father’s signatures. These fraudulent actions were aimed at illegally acquiring the land, confirmed a senior officer from the Cyberabad police.

“The allegations are being looked into and action will be taken accordingly,” said the officer. Rao is also accused of threatening Khan’s father and manipulating the police investigation to pressure him into withdrawing a criminal case.