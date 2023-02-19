Suspend SI for attending BRS meeting, demands Uttam

February 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has demanded the suspension of Sub-Inspector Krishna Reddy, working in Suryapet district, for attending the BRS meeting conducted by Huzurnagar MLA Saidi Reddy.

Mr. Reddy demanded Home Minister Mahmood Ali to take strict action against the SI for “behaving like a BRS party activist” giving a go by to all the rules. He said the SI was seen sitting along with BRS workers at a meeting at the house of Chintalapalem Sarpanch in Suryapet district by Mr. Saidi Reddy.

The Congress MP said that there were complaints against the SI for illegally beating up Congress workers from Nakkagudem, Peekla Naik thanda and Thammavaram villages on different dates last week. Moreover, the Sub-Inspector also filed false cases on tribals of Peekla Naik thanda and Congress leaders of Thammavaram village in the last couple of weeks.

Mr. Reddy said that he had brought to the notice of senior officials, including SP Rajendra Prasad, as to how the Sub-Inspectors in Huzurnagar and Kodad constituencies were openly siding with BRS leaders and implicating Congress activists in false cases. However, no action has been taken against them.

“They are working like henchmen of local BRS MLAs instead of acting like uniformed men on public duty,” he alleged, adding that this was a dangerous trend and must be stopped immediately.

He also said that false police cases were being used as a tool to force Congress activists to join BRS. Citing another instance, he said that in Huzurnagar constituency, a young man was implicated in a false rape case and it was dropped as soon as he joined the BRS.

The Congress MP said that some local policemen have been assisting BRS MLAs and followers in land grabbing. In a particular case, nearly 46 acres of prime government land worth more than ₹100 crore was grabbed by local BRS MLA and his followers. The police were not assisting the RDO who wanted to take the land back.