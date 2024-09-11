‘Suspend Padi Kaushik Reddy from Assembly for insulting turncoat MLAs’

Congress leader and Chairperson of the Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Bandru Sobha Rani flayed BRS MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy for reportedly sending bangles through courier to MLAs who defected from BRS to Congress, comparing them to women.

Addressing a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Ms. Sobha Rani symbolically expressed her discontent by holding up a chappal and demanding an immediate apology from him.

Ms. Sobha Rani, along with other prominent women leaders, including Arya Vaishya Corporation chairpersons Sujata and Bojja Sandhya Reddy, condemned Mr. Kaushik Reddy’s statements against the defected MLAs, describing them as disrespectful and offensive.

They demanded immediate action against the MLA, calling for his suspension from the Assembly. They also urged the Telangana State Women’s Commission to take suo motu cognizance of the issue and initiate an investigation into the MLA’s remarks.

Ms. Sobha Rani said that leaders like Kaushik Reddy, “who disrespect women”, must be held accountable. She warned that if the MLA does not issue an unconditional apology to women of Telangana, they will intensify their protests and escalate the matter.

“We will not tolerate any insult to women. If he does not apologise, we will ensure that he faces consequences both legally and politically,” she added.