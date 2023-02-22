ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected suicide bid: first year PG medical student hospitalised

February 22, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

A suspected suicide attempt by a post-graduate medical first year student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) created a flutter at the MGM hospital in Warangal on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that the medico suddenly collapsed at the anaesthesia wing of the hospital after complaining of chest pain early in the morning. The hospital staff immediately rushed her to the ICU where she was administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). She was later sent to the NIMS in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Sources said that she had earlier complained to authorities about alleged harassment by a PG medical second year student.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

MGM hospital superintendent Chandrasekhar told the media that it was not immediately clear whether she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest or administered herself any injection.

A team of doctors attended to her at the ICU and administered the CPR, he said, adding that she was shifted to the NIMS in the State capital. He said an internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, Matwada police registered a case against the PG medical second year student based on a complaint filed by the medico’s father and are investigating.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US