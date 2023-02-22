Suspected suicide bid: first year PG medical student hospitalised

February 22, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - WARANGAL

A suspected suicide attempt by a post-graduate medical first year student of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) created a flutter at the MGM hospital in Warangal on Wednesday morning.

Sources said that the medico suddenly collapsed at the anaesthesia wing of the hospital after complaining of chest pain early in the morning. The hospital staff immediately rushed her to the ICU where she was administered cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). She was later sent to the NIMS in Hyderabad for better treatment.

Sources said that she had earlier complained to authorities about alleged harassment by a PG medical second year student.

MGM hospital superintendent Chandrasekhar told the media that it was not immediately clear whether she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest or administered herself any injection.

A team of doctors attended to her at the ICU and administered the CPR, he said, adding that she was shifted to the NIMS in the State capital. He said an internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, Matwada police registered a case against the PG medical second year student based on a complaint filed by the medico’s father and are investigating.

(Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: 040-66202000)