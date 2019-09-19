Suspected of black magic, man thrown into pyre of woman near Hyderabad

An autorickshaw driver was on Wednesday allegedly thrown into the pyre of a woman in Adraspally of Shameerpet, on suspicion that he performed black magic on her, the police said.

The woman was identified as Gyara Laxmi (45) and the auto driver as Boyini Anjaneyulu (25) of the same village.

According to the police, Gyara Laxmi, who was ill for the last five years, died on Tuesday and the last rites were performed on Wednesday.

“She was suffering from health complications for more than five years and died on Tuesday evening at Osmania General Hospital,” Balanagar DCP P.V. Padmaja said.

Meanwhile, a rumour spread in the village that Laxmi fell sick and died eventually because of black magic performed by Anjaneyulu and that he was responsible for her death.

“When Anjaneyulu was near the cremation site around 9 p.m., her relatives caught and thrashed him, before throwing his ‘half-dead’ body into the pyre,” she said.

The news soon spread and the police reached the spot and recovered the partially burnt remains.

Police said that the remains were sent to the Gandhi hospital morgue and teams were formed to gather evidence.