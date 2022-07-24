Suspected case of monkeypox in Telangana

40-yr-old patient with travel history developed fever, rashes on skin

A suspected case of monkeypox was identified in Telangana. A 40-year-old person from Kamareddy who has returned from Kuwait on July 6 developed rashes on skin and fever.

The person has picked up fever on July 20, and rashes on July 23. The patient consulted a doctor at a private hospital in the district. Upon seeing symptoms of monkeypox, the doctor has directed the patient to Government District Hospital.

The patient was rushed in an ambulance from Kamareddy on Sunday night to be admitted at Sir Ronald Ross Institute for Tropical and Communicable Diseases at Hyderabad on Sunday evening. The government health facility is prominently known as Fever Hospital.

Superintendent of Fever Hospital K. Shankar said that the patient’s condition is stable. Five forms of samples would be collected from the patient, which includes blood, urine, from lesions and swab from throat. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said that samples will be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for the tests.

The senior health official said that six people who were in direct contact with the suspected case were identified. “None of them have symptoms. However, they were isolated. People do not have to panic about monkeypox. This is not a fatal infection,” said Dr. Srinivasa Rao.

The State Health machinery has been put on alert. Senior Health officials have stressed that as of now, it is only a suspected case.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared global monkeypox outbreak a ‘public health emergency of international concern’ (PHEIC). The outbreak has affected over 14500 people in 72 countries.

A week ago, Minister for Health T. Harish Rao said that suspected cases of monkeypox in the State will be provided with immediate treatment at the Fever Hospital.

People with the symptoms of the disease were urged to go to the nearest government hospital and undergo basic tests. Earlier, Mr. Harish Rao has asked people to dial 040-24651119, 9030227324 for information on monkeypox. The helpline numbers can also be used for information on health services in flood affected localities, about seasonal diseases too.