Suryapet youth killed in US road accident

HYDERABAD

28 November 2021 21:25 IST

Victim was returning home after shopping when his car collided with a truck

A 22-year-old youth hailing from Suryapet was killed in a road accident, and another occupant in the car who sustained severe injuries is under critical care, in Ohio, United States, according to reports reaching here on Sunday.

A resident of Suryapet town, N. Chiru Sai, was pursuing a master’s degree in Ohio and was scheduled to visit India mid-December. Arrangements were also made for the return journey.

As reported by friends and family members in Suryapet, Chiru Sai was returning home after shopping when his car collided with a truck leading to his instant death. Another occupant in the car, also hailing from undivided Nalgonda, had suffered severe injuries and is being treated.

It was learnt that BJP leader Sankineni Venkateswara Rao was coordinating with officials in the Centre for transfer of the victim’s mortal remains to Suryapet.