Suryapet techie found dead in Sydney

A 36-year-old techie from Suryapet was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his apartment in Australia on Christmas Day around 10 p.m. local time, family members of the victim said here on Monday.

Kona Adinarayana Reddy, who had not responded to repeated calls from his wife, was later found dead in his room in Sydney by a friend.

Adinaryana Reddy, a native of Injamvarigudem village in Nereducherla of Suryapet, was an employed with Infosys at Hyderabad. He had been moved to its branch in Sydney six months ago, and was sharing an apartment with colleagues.

According to his wife Sirisha living in Miryalaguda, he had spoken to her last around 4 p.m. Subsequently, as he did not take her calls, she requested Ram Kumar, a family friend in Melbourne, to check on the situation, who then reached his room and found him dead. The day being a festival, all his room-mates had gone out that evening, it was learnt. An inconsolable Sirisha said that her husband “spoke normally, and was fine. He only complained of dehydration two days ago,” she said. His wife now seeks the help of officials concerned to investigate the reasons for his death, and help in bringing his body back.

Adinarayana is survived by wife and three-year-old twin-daughters Adhya and Aradhya.