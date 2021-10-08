The State government on Friday transferred Suryapet Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran and directed him to report to the DGP office. An IPS officer of 2012 batch, Mr. Bhaskaran was replaced by S Rajendra Prasad, SP (non-cadre), who was waiting for posting.
Suryapet SP transferred
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
October 08, 2021 23:42 IST
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
October 08, 2021 23:42 IST
